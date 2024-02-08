Airline pilot turned author from Leamington launches new book about supporting a partner during their cancer treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An airline pilot turned author from Leamington has launched his new book about supporting a partner through their cancer treatment.

Steve Ford has written Loving Life: A personal perspective on supporting a partner who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says the book is “a heart warming narrative of overcoming fear and anxiety, with hope and courage”.

Steve Ford and his new book loving life. Pictures supplied.

The book’s aim is to improve a partner and wider family’s awareness and strategy around the challenges they will face, while their loved one deals with a life changing event.

This insight and perspective will then, hopefully, strengthen the support network around the patient at the centre of the event.

Steve said: “How someone shares their concerns, when and to whom, is always going to be different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s too easy to criticise and say, oh, for goodness’ sake, you should have done this or you should have done

that

"Something that is easy to say from the outside looking in.

"We are all different, and some people march themselves off to the doctor’s and some people need support to get there, mentally and

physically.

"Amber needed support.”

“It became pretty obvious fairly quickly, that it is equally important for partners, family and friends to look after themselves as well.

"In doing so, it frees them up to better support a loved one with spare capacity, at what is, a critically important time in their lives.”