Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Much of the film was shot in and around Rugby and Napton village near Southam, as well as Stratford, Leamington and Coventry. The film was completed within four days in North Wales.

In a truly Midlands-wide effort, all the key songs and the soundtrack for the film were recorded at the famous Woodbine Street Studios in Leamington with the legendary producer John Rivers (The Specials' Ghost Town, Dead Can Dance, and Northampton's own Love & Rockets) - who helped create a genuine 80s sound to the music. Local Napton musician Jason Havard wrote the songs and co-wrote the score with Scott.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Scott, the film’s director: "When we screened our film in Birmingham, so many people urged us to submit it to the Northampton Film Festival - as they felt the feel-good factor of the film, it's cast and crew would fit perfectly with the vibe that Becky Carrier was creating over in Northampton. We are honoured to be part of such an amazing curation of films at NFF and I'm personally looking forward to seeing as many of them as possible - particularly their Women in Film programme in celebration of International Women’s Day. “

All Roads Lead to Home

“We also want everyone to know that this will be the last chance you can get to see ALL ROADS LEAD TO HOME in a cinema in the Midlands before we take it on its own journey to festivals around the world - so we’re looking forward to seeing you all at NFF in March."

The Northampton Film Festival takes place at venues across Northampton from 8 - 16 March 2024, and will show over 60 short films, and six feature films, which are up for Best Film awards at the festival, including ‘All Roads Lead to Home’.

The festival opens on 8 March with a free networking and drinks event supported by the University of Northampton at their Waterside Campus, accompanied by a screening. This is followed by the festival’s red-carpet Opening Gala ‘Inspiring Women’ at Delapre Abbey on Saturday 9 March. Screenings throughout the remainder of the festival will be held at Cineworld Northampton, Northampton Filmhouse and Lings Forum Cinema - culminating in the Awards Ceremony at Cineworld on Saturday 16 March where the winners for 2024 will be announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets to some events are free with the rest starting at £5 for an individual screening. To access all of the events including the red-carpet Awards Ceremony, the public can also buy a Festival Pass. For information on the full line-up, tickets and passes visit: Northampton Film Festival 2024 | Northampton Film Festival 2024 (eventive.org)

All Roads Lead to Home