Almost £5,000 for Myton Hospice thanks Rugby Rotary's fundraising efforts

Rugby Rotary president Sue Maguire; Myton Hospice fundraiser Laura Haswell; Rugby Rotary TOL organiser Peter Smith

Last Friday saw the culmination of the 2021 Tree of Light Appeal when, at the Rugby Rotary Club lunch meeting, club president Sue Maguire presented a cheque for £4,850 to Myton Hospice fundraiser Laura Haswell.

The impressive sum was raised by the latest running of the club's annual Tree of Light project.

A Rugby Rotary spokesperson said: "Rugby Rotary is immensely privileged to be able to give this continuing service to the community which commenced in 1999 but would not be able to do so without the support of the Rugby Advertiser with its coverage of the project, the Rugby mayor and Borough Council for allowing the town tree to be the focal point for the appeal and the Parish Church for the commemorative Tree of Light service in St Andrew’s.

"We therefore express our thanks to everyone that has been involved once again.

"The biggest thanks of course must, as always, go to all those people in Rugby and beyond who have donated so generously to the appeal which has raised to date over £101,000 for Rugby Myton Hospice."