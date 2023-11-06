Amazing photos of the spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky over Kenilworth Castle

Crowds once again flocked to Kenilworth Castle over the weekend for the Kenilworth Round Table fireworks display.

Despite the poor weather last Saturday (November 4), around 10,000 people bought tickets to watch the display at Kenilworth Castle.

The event was organised by members of the Kenilworth Round Table and they had been working since April to organise the display.

Money raised from the event will be shared among local charities and community groups.

Steven Barnett took these amazing photos of the fireworks with the castle in the background.

1 . Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks Show 2023 Fireworks with Kenilworth Castle in the background. Photo by Steven Barnett Photo: Steven Barnett

