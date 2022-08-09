Ambulances for Ukraine are blessed at event in Leamington

Ambulances bought by the Leamington Polish Centre to help the victims of the war in Ukraine have been blessed in their town before being taken to the war-torn country.

The Polish Centre was given almost £20,000 in donations from Euro Car Parts and The Churches of Arden to pay for the fully-equipped ambulances, which were brought to an event outside Leamington Town Hall recently.

The event, which was supported by volunteers from Together Community Support based in Nuneaton, was attended by The Rev Alison Hampton, the priest in charge for The Churches of Arden Group and Polish priest Father Wladyslaw Liptak.

Leaminton singer David Harrop opens the event. From left to right: Rev Alison Hampton, Councillor Jan Matecki WDC and WCC, Mayor councillor Nick Wilkins, David Harrop, Dr. Stas Librowski, Dawid Kozlowski and Father W. Liptak. Picture submitted,

They performed a multi-faith blessing on the vehicles, which will be used to serve hospitals in Shepitivka and Szarogrod.

People were allowed to see inside the ambulances while the sale of homemade cakes baked by Ukrainian refugees, handcrafted gin donated by The Warwickshire Gin Company and handcrafted beers donated by the Windmill Hill Brewing Company, raised about £1,500 for The Polish Centre’s Aid for Ukraine appeal.

The Polish Centre will soon be offering a limited edition of gins and beers sporting the Belveder Aid for Ukraine logo.

Belveder is a new brand with all of its profits donated to Aid for Ukraine.

The two ambulances lined up outside Leamington Spa Town Hall ready to be driven to Ukraine. Picture submitted.

The gins and beers will soon become available once the Aid for Ukraine shop opens in The Royal Priors shopping centre.

.It is hoped that, with the Christmas season approaching, the shop will attract great interest with a range of original Ukrainian and Polish gift ideas.

Dawid Kowloski, who heads up Aid for Ukraine, thanked LKQ Euro Car Parts where he works, which provided full support for ambulances to be taken to Poland including covering the cost of travel and accommodation costs.

He said: “This means 100 per cent of the fundraising has gone, and will go to, where it’s needed the most - the people and children of Ukraine."