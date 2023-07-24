American barbeque restaurant in Leamington town centre has closed indefinitely

Smowkhaus opened in Warwick Street in February last year

An authentic American barbecue smokehouse restaurant in Leamington town centre has “closed indefinitely” after less than 18 months of opening.

Smowkhaus opened in Warwick Street in 2022.

But a message on the Leamington Spa Noticeboard dating back to June says “Sorry but Smowkhaus has closed indefinitely.

Smowkhaus in Warwick Street, Leamington, has "closed indefinitely. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

"However look out for us at food festivals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement