American barbeque restaurant in Leamington town centre has closed indefinitely

An authentic American barbecue smokehouse restaurant in Leamington town centre has “closed indefinitely” after less than 18 months of opening.
Smowkhaus opened in Warwick Street in 2022.
But a message on the Leamington Spa Noticeboard dating back to June says “Sorry but Smowkhaus has closed indefinitely.
"However look out for us at food festivals.”
The restaurant, which served smoked meat and various other American-style dishes, had a 4.3 out of 5 star Google Reviews rating.