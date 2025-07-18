An appreciation of the life of Leamington "musician and eccentric artist extraordinaire" Kevin Mott Renton

Kevin Mott Renton, who has died aged 80, was a musician and eccentric artist extraordinaire who lived in Leamington.

From his collection of arcane musical instruments and equipment to his work with schools, his appearances on Blue Peter and his fairy tale garden, his gentle artistic temperament touched everything he did and everyone he knew.

Kevin was born Kevin Mott to his mother Gwen in Maldon, Essex in 1945. He never knew his father who died in the war before he was born, and grew up regarding Gwen’s new partner, Arthur Renton, as his father.

Arthur collected antiquarian books, gramophones and records. The family moved to Leamington Spa in 1957, and Arthur opened Renton’s Records which also sold musical instruments.

Kevin Mott Renton (picture supplied)

This move coincided with Kevin starting secondary education at Framlingham College, a boarding school in Suffolk, a period of his life he associated with boredom and stagnation and which did nothing to spur him on to a professional career or encourage his academic skills.

The only high point was forming a jazz club in the sixth form with a few like-minded friends.

Relief came when he left school to go to Birmingham School of Art in 1962.

Here he was already manifesting his eccentric side.

The tutors didn’t know what to make of his final project and gave him two separate rooms for the degree show, set apart from the rest.

Around this time he became a member of Mensa and attended their local meetings in Kenilworth.

In 1968 Kevin took over Renton’s Records, which by now was a well-known and popular part of the Leamington community.

His increasing interest in jazz, world music, folk and obscure records led to the shop taking on a new character, and his hand-drawn advertisements, posters and letter headings, and the introduction of an aviary in the middle of the shop, all combined to make it unique.

Typical of Kevin’s approach was one notice which read ‘Renton’s Musical Instruments – normal and odd’.

Kevin also became interested in unusual instruments from around the world, and started to make versions of them for himself out of scrap wood and recycled materials. Not only could he point a customer towards a record of mbira-playing from Zimbabwe, but he could show them one he’d made himself.

His instruments were made from everyday objects, for example, a nyatiti or Kenyan lyre made out of a washing up bowl, tent poles, water pipe and fishing line, with rags for tuning.

He made drums with wide bore Severn Trent water pipe, with rawhide dog chews soaked in the bath and stretched over the top to make skins.

One of his signature items was a dulcimer made out of a kitchen sink and draining board.

With these instruments he started playing music for dance companies, including Motionhouse, Cycles Dance Company and New Midlands Dance, touring with them around festivals such as Edinburgh Fringe and the Scottish Youth Dance Festival in Stirling.

One such performance involved getting a water heater called the Creda Corvette, popular at the time, to come to the boil with a multi-note siren at exactly the right time in the performance - no mean feat and certainly a health and safety hazard.

After the music shop closed in 1984, Kevin became known on the schools circuit for his workshops teaching children to make basic instruments out of recycled materials.

His reputation was enhanced by two appearances on the BBC’s Blue Peter, in 1988 and 1989. After the second of these Kevin and the presenter Caran Keating began corresponding over their shared taste in books.

In late 1988 Kevin met his partner Sarah who joined him the following couple of years on his stall at Leamington Peace Festival with her decorative artwork.

Later they joined forces on playground installations, Kevin making the instruments and Sarah decorating them and painting murals.

In the early 1990s they had a stall for a few years at WOMAD in Reading.

They married in 2016 and Sarah moved into his house.

She describes it as a cross between living in a storage room at the Pitt Rivers Museum and a Harry Potter film location: it was a treasure trove of curiosities and bizarre art installations.

As well as an aviary attached to the house, there was also a wooden trough full of copper coins dividing the living room.

However much people knew it was there, they still tripped over it.

They also collided heads with a puffer fish with feathers that hung between two Indonesian angklungs.

Bouncing over the stairwell were a series of spring-loaded birds’ nests. In the garden sat a life size statue of the god Pan, made of chicken wire.

Kevin was a dab hand at copying things, and his mind saw in 3-D.

When Sarah asked him if he could make a traditional Swedish Mora clock, a large one appeared only a few days later looking exactly how she’d drawn it. Similarly she commissioned a mini version of a gothic folly from Painswick Rococo Garden as a garden shelter for the cats.

In his retirement Kevin became a founder member of a local men’s music group meeting monthly to share favourite tracks and artists.

His sessions were always eclectic, obscure and unpredictable.

They might include one of his large collection of wax cylinders, old 75rpm shellac records, a live solo on homemade kora or anything from John Cage, Olivier Messiaen and Cameroon Pygmy songs, to Prince, techno, The Beachboys or his favourite Swedish pop band, Addis Black Widow.

Besides a comprehensive collection of world music and jazz records, Kevin’s books were numerous and embraced everything from Zen poetry to manga comics

Local children thought of Kevin as a friendly neighbourhood wizard, and delighted in being given a tour of the house and garden.

The overgrown front garden was full of twittering birds and hidden curiosities, and every year it housed Kevin’s eagerly anticipated Halloween display, which gained so much fame that people came from across town to visit it.

In his last year of life with the mystery illness that was finally diagnosed only a week before he died as MND, he was always to be found reclining in his favourite armchair with a cat on his chest and a glass of red wine or a little bowl of his favourite sake, musing philosophically on his condition and not at all despondent about how life had treated him.

Kevin is survived by his wife Sarah and stepchildren James and Lucinda