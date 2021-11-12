Ancient Wroth Silver ceremony near Rugby resumes after being cancelled for first time in nearly 1,000 years

Rugby Mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts takes part in the ancient ceremony. Photo submitted by William Waddilove.

The predawn morning came with a clear sky, which no doubt encouraged those who the previous evening had been watching a fine steady drizzle.

Last year the ceremony was cancelled although five people who are not very good at responding to directions did turn up.

To our knowledge that is the first time it has been cancelled. It was even continuing through two world wars, when again numbers attending were very low.

Clay pipes are traditionally smoked after the ceremony. Photo submitted by William Waddilove.

So it may be Britain’s longest running annual ceremony

But, as the weather people say, if no records are being broken that is a record in itself!

However this year all was ‘back to normal’, well not quite.

Numbers attending in the field and at the breakfast were just under half of what we usually have.

As in previous year the Queen’s Head in Bretford opened its doors at 6.00am to greet the hardy few and some of us were fortified with a glass of hot milk and rum, the traditional drink on the ceremony morning.

Once the Mayor Councillor Deepak Roberts was robed and the land agent from the Boughton Estate office had arrived we all set off to Knightlow Hill.

As the first lights of dawn started showing from the east Sam Rees who as the agent is the representative of His Grace the Duke of Buccleuch, the Lord of the Hundred of Knightlow was ready to collect his Wroth Money.

He read the words of the assembly, (see below).

And the local people representing the parishes around paid their money with shouts of “Wroth Silver!” as the coins were dropped into the stone.

Once the ceremony had been completed an attender who had just returned from the COP26 conference in Glasgow made an impassioned plea to all of us to do all we could to mitigate climate change or this ancient ceremony may not continue for another 932 years.

A few minutes later when all the coins had been collected from the stone, they dispersed to reassemble for breakfast at The Queens Head in Bretford for breakfast.

To complete the breakfast the landlord Phil Tuffin proposed the Loyal Toast.

This was responded to by The Mayor Councillor Deepak Roberts, who proposed a toast to His Grace.

Sam Rees , representing His Grace, responded and gave us an update on happenings of the Estate.

During the breakfast we are fortunate to have the services of Barry Patterson who delivers a specially written poem, this year referring to our ancestors.

To conclude David Eadon, now attending for his 84 th time told us about the history and back ground to the ceremony.

Words of the Collection Ceremony:

Wroth Silver due to His Grace the Duke of Buccleuch and payable at Knightlow Cross on Martinmas Eve 11 November before sun-rising non-payment thereof forfeiture of one hundred

pence for every penny or white bull with red ears and red nose.

Arley – halfpenny 1/2d

Astley – halfpenny 1/2d

Birdingbury – halfpenny 1/2d

Bourton and Draycote – halfpenny 1/2d

Bramcote (part of Nuneaton) – halfpenny 1/2d

Bubbenhall - one penny 1 d

Churchover - one penny 1 d

Harbury - eleven pence ha’penny 11 1/2d

Hillmorton (part of Rugby) – penny ha’penny 1 1/2d

Hopsford - penny halfpenny 1 1/2d

Labrooke - one penny 1 d

Leamington Hastings - five pence 5 d

Lillington – penny ha’penny 1 1/2d

Little Walton - halfpence 1/2d

Long Itchington - eleven pence 11 d

Napton-on-the-Hill - halfpenny 1/2d

Princethorpe - one penny 1 d

Radford Semele - halfpenny 1/2d

Shilton and Barnacle - halfpenny 1/2d

Stretton-on-Dunsmore - one penny 1 d

Toft - one penny 1 d

Weston under Wetherly - one penny 1 d

Whitley (a part of Coventry) - halfpenny 1/2d

Woolscott (part of Rugby - halfpenny 1/2d