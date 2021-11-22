Animal shelter near Leamington and Warwick is holding a Christmas open day to raise funds

A sheep at FARS in Wolverton.

A shelter for rescued farm animals is opening its doors for a Christmas open day.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton is home to some 450 farm animals from pigs to sheep.

And on Sunday November 28 from 10am to 4pm it will be holding an open day where visitors can meet the animals, shop Christmas stalls and enjoy refreshments from a vegan barbeque.

Money raised will pay towards feeding the animals throughout winter.

Tickets for a two-hour time slot must be booked in advance and cost £5 each (under 12’s go free).