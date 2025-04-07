Announced: the winner of the Warwickshire Secondary Book Award 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year seven and eight students from 24 different secondary schools across the county have chosen Quiet Storm by Kimberly Whittam as the winner of the Warwickshire Secondary Book Award 2025.

The book is about Storm, a Year seven student who struggles with shyness and the transition to secondary school as he navigates new and old friendships.

The overriding message of the book is that it is okay to be scared, and not to let fears stop you from chasing your dreams.

The annual Warwickshire Secondary Book Award is hosted by Warwickshire Schools Libraries Services (WSLS) with the objective of encouraging more students to enjoy reading for pleasure through school and library settings.

Four of the authors at King High School. From left to right: Tom Percival, Alastair Chisholm, S.J. Wills, Dev Kothari.

The award is a spring term initiative delivered in secondary schools between January to March each year, with a reading list chosen by the experienced WSLS team alongside valuable input from several secondary school librarians.

Along with Kimberley’s winning work, the shortlist of books chosen for students to read this year also included

Bite Risk by S.J. Wills, Bringing Back Kay-Kay by Dev Kothari, I am Wolf by Alastair Chisholm, Kofi and the Rap Battle Summer by Jeffrey Boakye and The Wrong Shoes by Tom Percival.

To participate, students were encouraged to read all six books from the shortlist and to vote for their favourite book as the winner, using the criteria that the book must be ‘a page-turner that pupils would highly recommend to others’.

The initiative culminated in an award ceremony at King High School in Warwick last Wednesday (April 2) where students from secondary schools across Warwickshire attended to find out which author was pronounced the winner as voted for by their cohort.

Four of the six authors – Alastair Chisholm, Dev Kothari, S.J. Wills, and Tom Percival - were able to attend the event, providing inspiration and engaging conversations about the shortlisted books as well as discussing what it’s like to be in the publishing industry.

School’s wanting to take part in the Secondary Book Award next year can email the Warwickshire Schools Libraries Services at [email protected] or contact the service by calling 01926 413461.