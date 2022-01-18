Annual feast celebrating one of Warwick's most benevolent men to be held this month

An annual feast honouring one of Warwick' s biggest benefactors will be taking place this month.

The Thomas Oken's Feast is due to take place on January 28 after a service for the public in St Mary's Church.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trustees of the charity, which bears the name of the 16th century benefactor, hope that as many townspeople as possible will attend the service, which begins at 7pm.

The chairman of Thomas Oken Charity, Clive Mason (left), with fellow trustee Terry Brown and the Rev Vaughan Roberts beside the Thomas Oken memorial plaque at St Mary's Church in Warwick. Photo supplied

Charity chairman Clive Mason said: “It’s a wonderful service that is held in accordance with Thomas Oken's wishes and everyone in the town is invited to come and enjoy the music and hymns."

The evening will begin with the traditional parade of trustees, dignitaries and townspeople from the Court House to the church.

The invited guests will then return to the Court House for the annual feast, where the speakers will include Juliette Homer, Maureen Sutherland, the Mayor of Warwick Richard Edgington, Oken trustee Terry Brown and Deputy Lieutenant Clare Sawdon.

One of Warwick's oldest charities, the Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler was founded in 1571.

Today it owns 12 alms houses in Castle Hill and Bowling Green Street and makes significant grants every year for 'relief in need' in the town.