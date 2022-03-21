Another blow for Leamington town centre shopping as River Island closes its branch

River Island in Leamington

Leamington town centre has lost another major retail chain store.

Clothing company River Island closed its branch at the site of the former Woodwards Department Store in the Parade over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store had been holding a closing down sale for several weeks before.

The branch had previously been located at the Royal Priors shopping centre in the town centre but moved to the larger, historical site several years ago.