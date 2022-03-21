Another blow for Leamington town centre shopping as River Island closes its branch

Leamington town centre has lost another major retail chain store.
Clothing company River Island closed its branch at the site of the former Woodwards Department Store in the Parade over the weekend.
The store had been holding a closing down sale for several weeks before.
The branch had previously been located at the Royal Priors shopping centre in the town centre but moved to the larger, historical site several years ago.
River Island has been closing its stores across the UK for the past three years as it tries to bounce back from the effect the Covid pandemic had on retail by moving to a more online focused approach.