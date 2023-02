Stationery retailer Paperchase, which has a store on The Parade, has gone into administration and is set to shut its shops nationwide.

Paperchase in Leamington is closing. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Another high street retailer is set to close its branch in Leamington town centre.

Stationery retailer Paperchase, which has a store on The Parade, has gone into administration and is set to shut its shops nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco has stepped in to purchase the Paperchase brand and will sell its products in stores.