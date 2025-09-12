Another one of our Olympic heroes receives Rugby’s highest civic honour
Wolston-based judoka Chelsie Giles was officially given her Freedom of the Borough award at a civic reception at Rugby Town Hall, following her heroics on the international stage at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Chelsie was due to collect her honour in March, alongside fellow Olympians Lauren Henry and Kimberley Woods, but she was unable to make it due to her busy schedule.
But now the double Olympian has finally got her hands on the award.
Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said the Freedom of the Borough was the highest civic honour awarded by the borough council, recognising outstanding achievements or significant contributions to the community.
"Our Olympians represented Team GB on the biggest sporting stage in the world and we're all truly proud Lauren, Kimberley and Chelsie call the borough 'home'," added Cllr O'Rourke.
"The hard work, dedication and talent it takes to compete with the sporting elite can never be underestimated, and I'm sure all three of our Olympians have helped to inspire a future generation to dream the Olympic dream."
Chelsie won bronze in the -52kg judo class at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - and while the former world number one tasted defeat in her first bout four years later, the Freedom of the Borough recognises her achievements as a double Rugby Olympian.
In 2022, she won gold at the European Judo Championships and silver at the World Judo Championships.