Another part of refurbishment project at Warwick mental health hospital is completed

The refurbishment of the ward is the penultimate phase of a wider project to upgrade several inpatient wards and outpatient clinics at the hospital.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Another part of a refurbishment project at a mental health hospital in Warwick has been completed.

Recently, Willmott Dixon Interiors completed the renovation of the Ferndale Ward at St Michael's Hospital.

Left to right: Jason Cooper, Nabeel Javed and Narissa Richardson of Willmott Dixon Interiors. Photo suppliedLeft to right: Jason Cooper, Nabeel Javed and Narissa Richardson of Willmott Dixon Interiors. Photo supplied
Work included the installing new windows and internal doors, and adaptations to power, data and access control services.

Improvements have also been made to lighting, ventilation grilles, radiator covers and sanitaryware, while flooring has also been cleaned and repaired.

The building has also been decorated throughout.

The refurbishment of the Ferndale Ward is the penultimate phase of a wider project to upgrade several inpatient wards and outpatient clinics at the hospital, on behalf of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

The revamped Ferndale Ward. Photo suppliedThe revamped Ferndale Ward. Photo supplied
The full project will finish with the refurbishment of the Larches Ward, which is due to complete in 2024.

Sonya Gardiner, chief operating officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “It is critical that we provide safe environments for our patients.

"This is why we continue to invest in refurbishing our estates to provide safe and therapeutic environments that support patient recovery.”

Nebeel Javed, construction manager at Willmott Dixon Interiors, added: “We are very pleased to have completed the specialist refurbishment of the Ferndale Ward, our fifth completed project at St. Michael’s Hospital.

The revamped Ferndale Ward. Photo suppliedThe revamped Ferndale Ward. Photo supplied
"Our dedicated team has worked in close collaboration with staff at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust to deliver a modern healthcare environment and improved experience for patients and staff alike.

"We look forward to completing the final phase of the project early next year.

