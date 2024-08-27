Another quiz night taking place in Warwick in aid of new Christmas lights for the town

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:32 BST
Another quiz night is set to take place in Warwick in aid of new Christmas lights for the town.

Warwick Town Council is hosting the event on October 11 after the success of a previous quiz nights earlier in the year.

The aim behind the event in is to help raise money towards new Christmas lights for the town.

Last year, the town council installed more Christmas lights in town centre than in previous years – and this year the council has been raising money for even more lights.

The Court House in Warwick, which is home to Warwick Town Council. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

The quiz night will take place at The Warwick Arms Hotel in High Street with doors opening from 6.30pm and the quiz set to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale and cost £10 per person and include a drink of fizz on arrival. Teams are for up to four people and the winners will receive a hamper.

To buy tickets email: [email protected]

