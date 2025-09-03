Another top restaurant added to list for gourmet fundraising event in Leamington

The Grace & Vine bar is the latest restaurant to sign up for the annual A Taste of Leamington gourmet fundraiser, where each of three courses is taken at a different venue at some of the town’s finest independent restaurants.

Organised by Leamington Rotary Club, the event attracts 200 diners and starts with a drinks reception at All Saints Church before groups of diners are taken to their three selected restaurants.

This year’s event on Tuesday, September 16, is being sponsored by Winkworth Estate Agents, Rollason’s Law and Caremark and in addition to Grace & Vine, the participating restaurants are The Drawing Board, Eleven, Oscars, Meraki and Paprika Club.

More than £20,000 has been raised by these dinners, half of which has gone to local

Leamington charities and causes.

This year’s beneficiaries will be Parkinsons UK and You Can Flourish, a Leamington charity offering one-to-one mentoring for girls dealing with anxiety, pressures and low self-esteem.

Linda John, the immediate past president of Leamington Rotary Club said: “We are always really grateful to the restaurants that take part as they are a fundamental part of our fundraising efforts. This is about restaurants, their teams and our diners all coming together to raise as much money as we can for our charities.”

Tickets for the drinks reception and three-course dinner are priced at £47 and can be purchased at tickettailor.com/events/royalleamingtonsparotaryclub.co.uk

Leamington Rotary Club, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is looking to expand its membership this year and anyone interested in joining can contact [email protected]