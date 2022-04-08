Anti-knife charity in Leamington gives life-saving bleed control kits to pubs and clubs in town

An anti-knife crime campaign group based in Leamington has put life-saving bleed control kits at pubs and clubs in the town.

They have been given to The White Horse, Altoria Nightclub, Murphy’s Bar, The Benjamin Satchwell Wetherspoon pub and The Old Library – as well as Nisa Local – by Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife.

The kits are registered with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Benjamin Spann of the Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife campaign delivers one of the bleed kits to the Old Library pub in Leamington.

In case of a 999 call emergency the caller will be directed to the closest kit via the call handler.

Ben Spann, the founder of Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife, said “We have slowly been introducing the life-saving kits into Leamington with the first one being introduced last year.

"This is an external bleed control box located at the bottom end of Leamington outside the Nisa Local.

"The next phase was to spread the kits out from the top of the town to the bottom - placing them strategically in local pubs.

Benjamin Spann of the Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife campaign delivers one of the bleed kits to the White Horse pub in Leamington.

"We chose these establishments due to their opening times allowing the kits to be accessed by the general public in the eventuality of a knife attack taking place.”

The kits are provided by the Daniel Baird Foundation set up by the family of Daniel Baird, who was fatally stabbed in Digbeth in Birmingham in 2017.

For more information about the charity visit https://controlthebleed.org.uk/