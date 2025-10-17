Anti-social behaviour order put in place by police for Warwick this weekend

Police have put an anti-social behaviour order in place for Warwick this weekend.

Officers with the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood team said the temporary Section 34 order will be active from 5pm this evening (October 17) until 4am on Sunday (October 19).

They said it has been put in place “to make sure everyone can enjoy the Mop” and that it will give officers “powers to direct anyone believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour to leave the area or be arrested.”

Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector, Ed Box, said: “The Warwick Mop is a chance for all of our residents to come together and have a great time.

A temporary Section 34 order is in place in Warwick. The area affected is shown in the map below. Photo by Warwick Police

“We want to make sure everyone enjoys the evening so we’ve taken this pre-emptive step to deter any anti-social behaviour.

“We’ll be out through the evening and we’re looking forward to chatting with you all.

“As always, if you have any concerns, come and talk to us.”

The area where the order is in place is shown on the photo above.