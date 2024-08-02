Anti-vaping devices to be installed in new toilets at school in Warwick as part of refurb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anti-vaping devices will be installed in new toilets at a school in Warwick after Warwickshire County Council almost tripled a refurbishment budget.

Aylesford School, Tapping Way, Warwick, had been due for a £102,000 upgrade to its washroom facilities but the project was delayed by the discovery of asbestos.

The council’s report states that costs have increased since that budget was set in September 2022 and a reconsideration has led to extra proposals to replace the toilets entirely.

The aim is “to support the safeguarding of students through the provision of safe, clean, and age-appropriate washrooms”.

Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The report notes: “The school’s current provision is poorly designed and outdated and there are issues with vaping and general supervision. Introducing modern facilities will tackle these issues.”

The work will include structural alterations including additional cubicles and toilets, the construction of new washroom entrances, new floors and ceilings and the installation of electric external shutters for access.

In addition, there will be CCTV in supervised hand-wash areas and vape detection devices installed.

Works are due to take place throughout the summer holidays.

It all means an extra budget of £200,000, which will come from section 106 receipts – money paid by developers through the planning process to help cater for infrastructure related to new housing.

The school will pay the upfront costs and reclaim the money from the council.

The in-principle spending was signed off this week by Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and property at Warwickshire County Council.