Antiques Roadshow expert to hold talk for National Trust group in Leamington

Antiques Roadshow expert Paul Atterbury will hold the talk for the Warwickshire National Trust supporter group in Leamington next week.
The talk, titled Every Picture tells a Story, will take place at Kingsley School Hall (Beauchamp Street entrance) on Monday March 6 from 7.30pm.
Visitors are welcome with an admission fee of £3.
Group members can attend the talk for free.
For more information about National Trust supporter groups in Warwickshire visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/supporter-groups-in-warwickshire