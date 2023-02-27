Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Antiques Roadshow expert to hold talk for National Trust group in Leamington

Paul Atterbury will hold the talk titled Every Picture tells a Story at Kingsley School

By Oliver Williams
3 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:40am

Antiques Roadshow expert Paul Atterbury will hold the talk for the Warwickshire National Trust supporter group in Leamington next week.

The talk, titled Every Picture tells a Story, will take place at Kingsley School Hall (Beauchamp Street entrance) on Monday March 6 from 7.30pm.

Visitors are welcome with an admission fee of £3.

Most Popular
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 25 2014: In this handout image provided by Harrison Photography, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talk to Antiques Roadshow experts Hilary Kay, John Axford and Paul Atterbury at Hillsborough castle on June 25, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party visited Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrison Photography via Getty Images)

Group members can attend the talk for free.

For more information about National Trust supporter groups in Warwickshire visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/supporter-groups-in-warwickshire

National TrustLeamingtonWarwickshire