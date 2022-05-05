Appeal issued to help identify man who police say may be able to help in a Leamington assault investigation

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who they say may be able to help with an ongoing investigation.
At around 1.40am on March 17, it is reported that a man was assaulted when he attempted to intervene in an altercation taking place in the smoking area outside Kelseys in High Street in Leamington.
The man suffered an injury requiring hospital treatment.
As part of the ongoing enquiries, officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images, as it is believed he may have information.
If anyone recognises him, they should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 357 of March 7.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.