Application made for the demolition of multi-storey car park in Leamington

A planning application for the demolition of the Covent Garden Multi-Storey Car park in Leamington has been submitted by Warwick District Council.

The building was permanently closed to the public in February 2023 on health and safety grounds due to insolvable structural issues and increasing incidents anti-social behaviour.

Since then and following the Council’s Cabinet decision that the car park had no long-term future, consultants and officers have been working on a demolition programme that the council hopes will ‘minimise disruption to residents, businesses, and visitors’.

If the demolition plans are approved, the council will seek a contractor to undertake the works and will provide more details around the management of noise, dust and working hours.

It is expected that the work will commence in Spring 2025 taking place over several months.

During this period there will be the need to reduce the number of spaces available in the adjoining Covent Garden surface car park; with the public being signposted to the alternative options ahead of these closures.

Once the demolition is completed, the two lower floors of the existing multi-storey will be reopened for use (circa 120 spaces) until the long-term future of the site is determined.

In advance of the submission of the planning application the district council held meetings with neighbouring businesses and partner organisations including Leamington Town Council and BID Leamington.

Councillor Will Roberts Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood commented: “The demolition of this building is long overdue and once complete we are looking forward to working in partnership with the Leamington Transformation Board to bring the site forward as part of their ambitious programme of work to renew and regenerate the town centre.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with all affected by the work and provide regular communications via our website and newsletters.”

Around the time that the multi-storey car park was closed, the idea of replacing it with a health and wellbeing centre were discussed by the district council.

The council’s controversial plans to build a new headquarters to replace its former Riverside House HQ in the town, luxury apartments and a new multi-storey car park on the Covent Garden site were shelved in September 2020.

To view the application use the reference number PP-13410948 on the district council’s online planning portal here.