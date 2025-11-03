Application to amend controversial new Leamington estate’s access and traffic management terms

Latest news

Objections have been raised to a developer’s application to alter the terms under which it must alter road access to a site and traffic management where it is building 200 new homes in Leamington.

Belway Homes has applied to change Conditions 30 and 31 on the outline planning permission on the land on the south side of Chesterton Drive.

Currently, under condition 30, the new site access should in place before the first house in the development is occupied.

Belway wants this condition to be changed so that a temporary access can be put in place while the work takes place and then a permanent access is in place before the final house on the new estate is occupied.

Currently, under condition 31, a new traffic management scheme for access to the estate must be put in place before the first house is occupied.

Belway wants this to be altered so that the management scheme must be in place prior to occupation of the final dwelling in the development.

The reasoning behind these proposed amendments is to ensure that a suitable temporary access for construction vehicles is available, to prevent the need for significant re-construction works to the permanent access works proposed and to prevent the need for significant re-construction works to the traffic calming scheme.

Leamington Town Council has objected to the amendments “due to the impact on the highways element of the scheme”.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has received 17 objections to the application from the public with concerns including only one access to the site being insufficient, a delay in access and traffic management meaning large volumes of traffic using a “substandard arrangement”, that the amendments would remove approved mitigation measures until the last property on the site is occupied and that the changes “will be harmful to the safety of all users”.

WDC’s planning committee, which will consider the application tomorrow evening (November 4), has been recommended to grant permission for the amendments.

In conclusion, the council’s planning officers have said: “Officers consider the revised conditions would not undermine their purpose nor dilute or diminish the access point or wider highway safety measures secured at outline stage.

“The revised conditions will secure the improvements at a more appropriate time, prior to which there are considered to be no highway safety

implications.”