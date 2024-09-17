Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search is on for Warwickshire's tenth Young Poet Laureate, who will succeed May Vaughan in the role for 2024/25.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Libraries’ annual Young Poet Laureate competition is open to anyone aged between 13 and 17, who lives and attends school in Warwickshire, and who would like to perform their own poetry to an audience.

It is a opportunity for the successful candidate to develop their writing skills and take part in events and activities across the county under the mentorship of a professional poet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past Warwickshire Young Poet Laureates have performed on the radio, on film, at festivals and led their own poetry workshops.

Applications are now open for Warwickshire’s next Young Poet Laureate. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

The deadline for applications is 6pm on Thursday, October 3. Shortlisted candidates will then be notified by October 24.

They will then be invited to take part in a selection day, which includes a workshop with a professional poet, a short individual interview with judges and a performance in front of an audience at a public event.

This will take place at Rugby Library on November 9.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “The Young Poet Laureate competition is a fantastic opportunity for students across the county to demonstrate their reading, writing, and performance skills.

"It also creates opportunities for the successful candidate to become fully immersed in the world of poetry to learn more about this creative, imaginative, and emotive art form.”

Applicants need to:

Be aged between 13 and 17 years old.

Live and go to school in Warwickshire.

Fill in the application form (in the weblink below)

Submit three poems. One inspired by Warwickshire; one about or inspired by libraries and the third can be personal choice.

Submit a personal statement and explain in 250 words; why they want to be Warwickshire Libraries’ Young Poet Laureate and how they would promote poetry to a diverse range of people

To submit an application or for more information go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate or email: [email protected].