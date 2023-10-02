Register
Architects set to open new office and fine art gallery in Leamington town centre

Rickett Architects is set to move into Regent Court, 2 Livery Street – the former home of fashion store Jaeger – from its current offices at 168 Parade
By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
From left: Bill Wareing of Wareing and Company, gallery director Kelly Childs, Paul Watt (Director at Rickett Architects) and Dan Rickett (Managing Director of Rickett Architects). Picture supplied.From left: Bill Wareing of Wareing and Company, gallery director Kelly Childs, Paul Watt (Director at Rickett Architects) and Dan Rickett (Managing Director of Rickett Architects). Picture supplied.
A Leamington architects is moving to a new office in the town centre and opening a fine art gallery as part of it.

Rickett Architects is set to move into Regent Court, 2 Livery Street – the former home of fashion store Jaeger – from its current offices at 168 Parade.

The firm, which designs high density and affordable housing schemes, residential and care home buildings for clients all over the country, wanted to increase its presence in Leamington by moving into a ground-floor high street location.

From left: Gallery director Kelly Childs, Dan Rickett, Paul Watt (Director at Rickett Architects), Bill Wareing. Picture supplied.From left: Gallery director Kelly Childs, Dan Rickett, Paul Watt (Director at Rickett Architects), Bill Wareing. Picture supplied.
But the move into the 1,944 sq ft unit, leased by Wareing & Company, is not just a simple office move.

The bulk of the space will be dedicated to displaying and selling contemporary art from a range of regional and international artists in a concept Rickett Architects calls Pavilion.

