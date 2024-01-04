Register
Are you being tormented by the alarm going off at shop in Leamington?

Residents living near the Morrisons Daily shop in Sydenham Drive have said that the alarm has been going off at the shop at about 5am and 11pm regularly despite calls being made to the company’s customer services.
By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:42 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:42 GMT
The Morrisons Daily in Sydenham Drive.

Residents in living near a shop in Leamington are being tormented by its alarm regularly going off early in the morning and late at night

Those living near the Morrisons Daily in Sydenham have said that the alarm has been going off at the shop at about 5am and 11pm regularly for the past year and on an almost daily basis more recently.

Tom Green lives opposite the shop which was formerly a branch of McColl’s until about 12 months ago.

He said: “It’s an ongoing fault with the alarm

“I have been in conversation with Morrisons’ customer services and they told me the problem would be fixed by December 29 but it went off again last night.”

We have contacted Morrisons for a comment.

