Are you missing a ring? Jewellery has been handed into Leamington Police
The ring was found on Portabella Bridge
Police in Leamington are appealing for help in finding the owner of a ring that’s been handed in.
It was been found on Portabella Bridge Leamington/Warwick and taken to Leamington Police Station.
A spokesman said: “In order to retrieve the ring, please contact Leamington Police Station via 101 and provide full details.”