Are you missing a ring? Jewellery has been handed into Leamington Police

The ring was found on Portabella Bridge
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT
Police in Leamington are appealing for help in finding the owner of a ring that’s been handed in.

It was been found on Portabella Bridge Leamington/Warwick and taken to Leamington Police Station.

A spokesman said: “In order to retrieve the ring, please contact Leamington Police Station via 101 and provide full details.”

