Crowds gathered at St Nicholas Park on June 29 to mark Armed Forces Day in Warwick. Photos by Geoff Ousbey.

Warwick District Council’s armed forces champion has hailed last month’s event to recognise those who serve our country a “great success”.

Councillor Pam Redford (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton) thanked staff at the council and those involved with the armed forces for the parts they played in entertaining a 1,500-strong gathering at St Nicholas Park in Warwick, for the Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29.

The community event featured food, music and entertainment and involved a variety of cultural backgrounds to celebrate the diverse nature not only of today’s society but the people who have stood alongside Britain’s forces throughout past conflicts dating back decades.

The annual event is a collection of activities, information, performances and displays aimed at families, individuals, military enthusiasts and current and former serving members of the armed forces.

At the event there was also a village of stalls, including military museums from the town, Commonwealth War Graves, the Sikh Soldier and We Are West Indians, was set up to complement performances by the Fusilier Band, West Indian steel band and a wartime singer.

There was also the chance to see a range of military vehicles.

The council also said that the free children’s activities including a bouncy castle, trampolines and a craft stall with free hot dogs, ice creams and a Sikh Langar providing vegetarian food were also proved a hit with the crowds.

During her address to full council this week, Cllr Redford highlighted the efforts of the next generation who took part in competition for cadet forces.

“They entered into the spirit of the competition with such enthusiasm. They seemed to really enjoy it and it was wonderful to see,” she said.

“The event was a great success. I understand that around 1,500 people attended and clearly enjoyed the day, and even the weather was on our side.

“I would also like to thank all of you, our Warwick district councillors, and in particular Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick), for your support.