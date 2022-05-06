Arnold Lodge pupils are the latest artists to display their works at 'one of the world's smallest galleries' in Leamington

Arnold Lodge Pupils Robyn Aldridge and Madison Cox are displaying their work at Art Box in Leamington. Photo credit: David Chantrey

Portraits of famous authors Alice Walker and Stephen King are among the works currently being displayed by Arnold Lodge pupils at the former telephone box turned art gallery Art Box in Leamington.

The work by year 12 pupils Robyn Aldridge and Madison Cox will be on display at the miniature gallery in Clarendon Avenue, at the edge of Christchurch Gardens, until the forthcoming May half term.

Keeping with the theme of books and reading, the gallery is also hosting a book sculpture by year 9 pupil Jaime Thomas.

An application has been put in to Warwick District Council to replace the signage indicating ‘Telephone’ at the top of the telephone kiosk with signage indicating ‘Art Box’.