Arrests made after man left with slash wounds in Rugby town centre incident

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an alleged altercation in Rugby over the weekend.

At around 3.10am on Sunday, September 10, a man was reportedly attacked in a business in Church Street.

He was left with non-life-threatening slash wounds.

Police at the scene in Church Street. Picture: Natalie WindowPolice at the scene in Church Street. Picture: Natalie Window
Officers arrived and arrested a 49-year-old man from Rugby and a 51-year-old man from Coventry, both on suspicion of GBH.

They are now on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Green said: “The investigation is progressing well. In the meantime, I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything prior to, during, or shortly after this incident gets in touch via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, citing incident 60 of September 10.

“I would like to assure residents that all the evidence indicates that this was an isolated incident.”