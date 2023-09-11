Arrests made after man left with slash wounds in Rugby town centre incident
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an alleged altercation in Rugby over the weekend.
At around 3.10am on Sunday, September 10, a man was reportedly attacked in a business in Church Street.
He was left with non-life-threatening slash wounds.
Officers arrived and arrested a 49-year-old man from Rugby and a 51-year-old man from Coventry, both on suspicion of GBH.
They are now on police bail while enquiries continue.
Detective Constable Green said: “The investigation is progressing well. In the meantime, I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything prior to, during, or shortly after this incident gets in touch via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, citing incident 60 of September 10.
“I would like to assure residents that all the evidence indicates that this was an isolated incident.”