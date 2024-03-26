Arrive Alive launches vehicle to save lives in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vehicle was handed over following a launch sponsored and hosted by one Arrive Alive’s charity partners, Field to Fork based in Wootton Wawen. The vehicle also bears the logo of Henley in Arden based Johnsons Coaches who are a proud supporter of the lifesaving work Arrive Alive carries out within communities, Arrive Alive is also the nominated charity of Johnsons Coaches for a second year.

''As a community first responder, receiving a new car isn’t just about transportation; it’s a beacon of hope, enabling us to reach those in need faster and more efficiently, turning moments of crisis into opportunities for compassion and support. Arrive Alive has been that beacon of hope.'' – Helen Gregory from Warwickshire Hearts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest vehicle is the twelfth voluntary operated 999 vehicle to be launched by Arrive Alive. The initial goal by the founder of Arrive Alive was to fund one vehicle as a thank you following her daughter's illness, but demand is great, and more vehicles are needed. Arrive Alive is funded by donations which means vehicles can only become operational when the funds are available, the more vehicles that are funded by Arrive Alive means more lives can be saved within communities.

Arrive Alive Vehicle

''I would personally like to thank the incredible Field to Fork for hosting the launch of our latest voluntary operated 999 vehicle. I massively appreciate the support of everyone who has helped to grow Arrive Alive into what it is today, also a huge thank you to everyone that attended the launch of the latest vehicle you made the day very special.

''The Arrive Alive team are thrilled to support Warwickshire Hearts with a brand new responder vehicle.

''Unfortunately following the launch my youngest daughter, Ellie who is the reason behind Arrive Alive’s lifesaving work had a severe hypo which resulted in her becoming unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I cannot thank Helen Gregory from Warwickshire Hearts enough who was on hand to take control of the situation along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

''I am pleased to say Ellie is a lot better and is doing well. Let’s get some more cars onto the roads and into communities as it could be anyone of us at anytime who needs emergency medical assistance.'' – Debbie Roscoe, Founder of Arrive Alive