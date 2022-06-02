Art exhibition being held in Kenilworth this Jubilee weekend

An art exhibition is being held at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth over Jubilee weekend. Photo by Google Streetview

The Rotary Club of Warwick Avon will be hosting an art exhibition in Kenilworth this weekend.

The event will be taking place over Friday (June 3), Saturday (June 4) and Sunday (June 5) at the Holiday Inn in Abbey End.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be free to enter and will feature many artists from; The Coventry and Warwickshire Society of Artists, Kenilworth Artists, and The Kenilworth Society of Artists.

There will also be individual artists as well as some who will be doing demonstrations.

The event will also be raising money for local charities, with all proceeds going to foodbanks, refugee charities, homelessness charity Emmaus and Rotary charities.

On Friday the event will run from 1pm to 6pm, on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday it will run from 10am to 3pm.