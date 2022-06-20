Art in the Park returns to Leamington in August

A glimpse of last year’s Art in the Park festival. Photo by Lewis Copson.

The largest free annual outdoor arts gathering in Warwickshire will take place in Leamington again this summer.

Art in the Park will be held at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens for the ninth time on Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14.

The festival gives visitors of all ages the opportunity to take part in and enjoy a range of art, theatre, dance, crafts, music, events and workshops and displays.

Pop-up artists at Art in the Park 2021. Photo by Lewis Copson.

It also hosts some of the finest local culinary offerings across pop-up food and drink stalls.

Art in the Park’s Festival Director Kate Livingston said: “We cannot wait to bring this inspiring and inclusive event to the communities of Leamington.

"Our 2022 line-up is an amazing mix of new and emerging creatives that we are very proud to represent.

"High-quality art, walkabout theatre, interactive sensory projects, group painting, live music, family activities, community-made installations, schools workshops and more – there’s so much happening this year, and something for everyone.”

Walkabout performers Kitch n Synch at Art in the Park 2021. Photo by Lewis Copson.

At the heart of the festival is its art marketplace – a community of hundreds of local artists whose art will be on sale in various stalls and tents across the two parks.

There are also opportunities for residents to get involved with making art for the festival, through online workshops and free art supplies that can be collected from the Pump Rooms or Town Hall.

Kate added: “There is a mammoth collaborative effort that goes into producing Art in the Park.

"Throughout the year we bring cultural communities and artist networks together to – not just make the festival, but also – create learning opportunities for the creatives involved.

A Bollywood dance workshop with DMAC at Art in the Park 2021. Photo by Lewis Copson.

" We put the incredible skills and talents of underrepresented groups, students and children at the centre of what we do.

"Our partners include local schools, support charities, cultural centres, community choirs, universities, colleges and more.