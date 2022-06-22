Art workshops have helped children across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to reflect on the Covid-19 pandemic

Young people from schools and groups in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been able to reflect on how the Covid-19 pandemic affected their wellbeing through a series of art workshops.

Warwick District Council is working with Libby Esler, the director of ARTLAB, to work with young people aged from 11 to 16 to create a series of art installations.

The youngsters are creating 50 flags over the course of 10 workshops.

Officers from Warwick District Council with artist Libby Esler, holding the style of flags that will be produced by young people in the workshops. Picture submitted.

The roving pop-up installation will have the flags, designed in the style of Tibetan Prayer Flags, placed on poles in a circle for people to wander through, enjoying the designs and allowing them to reflect.

Libby said: “I'm really looking forward to collaborating with all the young people.

"We are going to put together a fabulously colourful installation for all to admire.

"Most importantly, we are going to unlock and set off into the wind some of the emotions and feelings that have been locked away in a time of COVID, and the idea that the Tibetan flag carries messages off into the wind will ring true in this case.

“It will be a moment of celebration, reflection, and hope for all who experience it and will raise awareness for the support that is available for young people and their families.”

The youngsters involved in the project will be provided with information and access to art and mental health services available in Warwickshire.

Councillor Judy Falp, the district council's portfolio holder for health and community protection, said: “Living through the pandemic has had a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of everyone, including young people from across Warwickshire who have had their lives turned upside down.

“Almost every young person has had to adjust to major changes in their education or employment, routine, leisure and home life - some have also experienced bereavement or other traumatic experiences during lockdown.

“These workshops offer them the opportunity and a safe space to reflect, talk and express their feelings through art.