Artist from BBC programme The One Show to film at farm near Leamington
A talented artist who appears on popular BBC evening programme The One Show will be visiting a farm near Leamington to film a segment of the show this week.
Adebanji Alade will be ‘painting the lavender and harnessing the atmosphere of the field’ at Lavender Farm in Watery Lane, Bubbenhall, on Wednesday June 26.
Lavender Farm have said: “This is going to be so exciting.
"Everyone is welcome to watch the filming and see the artist at work.”
For more information about Lavender Farm visit https://www.warwickshirelavender.com/