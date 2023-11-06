Artwork by North Leamington School pupils currently on display in Leamington's smallest art venue

The artwork is displayed in phone boxes near the town centre

Prince and Janice, two of the North Leamington School pupils who are exhibiting their work.

Artwork by pupils from North Leamington School is currently on display in Leamington's smallest art venue.

The youngsters accepted the invitation by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens to exhibit in Art Box - the phone boxes near Christchurch Gardens.

Work by Year 7 pupils include both seascapes and protest artworks inspired by the Japanese artist Yoshimoto Nara, who shows children’s emotions in his work. Meanwhile, Year 8 pupils, inspired by the artist Ruth Piper, have created mixed media paintings and collage capturing different viewpoints of the school’s buildings.

Year 8 work inspired by the artist Ruth Piper, currently on display in Art Box.

The exhibition is due to run until the end of the year and is 'open' all day, every day on Clarendon Avenue, at the edge of Christchurch Gardens (Top Park) in Art Box, a listed K6 red telephone box owned by Leamington Town Council and managed by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens.

Art Box is available free of charge for community or school exhibitions. Contact [email protected]