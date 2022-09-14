Artwork tribute to the Queen appears in Rugby - and it is already attracting a lot of attention

A tribute to the queen has been spray painted in Rugby - and it is attracting a lot of attention.

Edward Knight Estate Agents designed the tribute today (Wednesday) on large signage at 92 Lower Hillmorton Road.

"It came as such a shock to us all, we felt obliged to pay tribute to our Queen by creating this outwork from all the Rugby community," said manager Terry Dainty.

“It came as such a shock to us all, we felt obliged to pay tribute to our Queen by creating this outwork from all the Rugby community,” said manager Terry Dainty.

"It really seems to be blowing up, we have had crowds of people taking pictures, even people in tears thanking us for this gesture."