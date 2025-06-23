As one long-running Leamington business is set to close, another one launches campaign in bid to stay open

Top: Stone the Crows!. Bottom: Planet Bong (credit: Google Maps).

Leamington family-run shop Planet Bong has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to stay open – while another long-running business in the town, Stone the Crows!, has announced its closing date.

Planet Bong - which sells a wide range of items from smoking paraphernalia, incense, crystals to fairy figurines, funny greeting cards and fancy dress costumes - has been open in the town centre for more than 23 years, moving from its first site at Clemens Street to Regent Street before, more recently, setting up in The Parade.

But the business owners have now, in the last few days, put out the online appeal via the Planet Bong Facebook page with a QR code link to the https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-our-shop-planet-bong website aiming to raise £15,000 over the next two months.

A statement on the page says: “We Need Help We are worried we may have to close down.

"We have been really struggling these past years and are unsure how we can keep going.

“With the hard times of retail these days with seeing so many shops gone and going with all costs for us going up has made it almost impossible to keep going and past years, we are in a very difficult place right now and are unsure what else we can do.

“We have sadly lost some family members the last couple of years and it’s been so hard and tough on our family with medical issues in the family also getting in the way where we cannot open for a bit and with our mental health and physical health really badly struggling along with the ongoing business struggles.

“We are not sure how long or if we can continue to stay open and keep going with what we feel is one of our family members in of itself.

Stone the Crows!

"We love our shop and town and adore our customers and feel lucky to call many our friends.

“If there is anyone who would like to help us at all we would be so grateful.

“Money given will help our shop to survive during these difficult times and help support our workers and family members also who have been going without wages so stock can be bought.”

Meanwhile, long-standing Leamington shop Stone The Crows! has announced it will close on Saturday (June 28).

This is after its parent company went into administration in March.

Since then the furniture, homeware and gift shop at 64A Regent Street has been holding a closing down sale after shutting down its website.

In a statement, the team at the Leamington branch have said: “After over 30 wonderful years serving the Leamington community under the clock on Regent Street, Stone the Crows! will close its doors for the last time on Saturday June 28.

“We want to sincerely thank all the friends and loyal customers we’ve met along the way — your support has meant the world to us, and we will truly miss everyone.

“With all our love, The Stone the Crows! team.”