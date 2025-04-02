Aston Martin near Leamington awarded royal honour from King Charles III

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gaydon-based luxury sports car firm Aston Martin has been awarded a royal honour from King Charles III, it has announced today (Wednesday April 2).

This elite status is granted to firms that serve the Royal Family.

The car manufacturer was awarded the honour last year, but has said in a statement that it decided to wait until the College of Arms made a new Royal Crest for King Charles III.

Aston Martin said: “The Royal Warrant is an institution with a history that stretches back centuries and a commitment that reaches into the future.

"Aston Martin is honoured to receive this Warrant from King Charles III.

"It’s a continuation of a story that dates back to 1982 when the company was first granted a Royal Warrant as a motor car manufacturer and Repairer to The Prince of Wales.

"Then as now, a Royal Warrant was a finite accolade, awarded for a period of five years.

"For a warrant to be issued or renewed, a brand must demonstrate a continued commitment to excellence.

"An ongoing dedication to standards not easily attained. It cannot be bought.

"It cannot be sponsored. It’s a recognition of the products that the Royal Household itself chooses.

"Founded in 1484, the College of Arms is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms.

"Their release of the Royal Crest created for King Charles III means we can now formally apply the prestigious Royal Arms.”

For more information including a video visit the company’s website here https://tinyurl.com/u7hyybsm