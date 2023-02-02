A Balsall Common care home resident has had a dream come true when she got to admire an Aston Martin sports car up close.
Staff at Harpers Fields organised a visit from the luxury sports car company for resident Meg Cottle as a 90th birthday treat after she had told people about her love of the cars.
Dean Spragg of Aston Martin in Solihull brought one of the cars to the home and Meg loved the surprise.
She said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream.”
Hayley Wilkinson, general manager at the home, added: “ It was so nice to see how happy Megan was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”