Staff at Harpers Fields organised a visit from the luxury sports car company for resident Megan Cottle as a 90th birthday surprise.

Meg Cottle (left) and her friend Sarah with the Aston Martin outside Harpers Fields care home in Balsall Common.

A Balsall Common care home resident has had a dream come true when she got to admire an Aston Martin sports car up close.

Staff at Harpers Fields organised a visit from the luxury sports car company for resident Meg Cottle as a 90th birthday treat after she had told people about her love of the cars.

Dean Spragg of Aston Martin in Solihull brought one of the cars to the home and Meg loved the surprise.

She said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream.”