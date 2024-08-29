Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa’s plans to provide overnight accommodation for players and staff as part of a revamp of its training ground have been recommended for approval.

North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning and development board – the panel of elected councillors tasked with taking such decisions – will consider Villa’s proposals for Bodymoor Heath at its meeting on Monday (September 2).

Planning documents produced by the council explain that much of the masterplan relates to improving provision for the club’s women’s and youth teams and permanent new office space for administrative and media staff.

However, a new two-storey rehabilitation centre will also include 40 bedrooms for players and staff to stay on site when they return from evening fixtures.

Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The council’s report, produced by a planning professional to help inform the decision taken by councillors, acknowledges this is the element that may not be deemed appropriate due to Bodymoor Heath being situated in the green belt.

“Normally, such overnight accommodation would only be considered to be appropriate on site for security reasons,” it reads.

“However, this is connected to the established use and activity of the club, particularly in order to retain its status both nationally and internationally. It is therefore a provision that only relates to the current applicant.

“The alternative is for the club to book hotel space but that would not provide the immediate access to medical, physio and treatment provision already at the site. On balance, it is considered to be an appropriate facility but only in the circumstances of this particular applicant.”

Planning conditions state that the bedrooms “shall only be used by staff and players representing the Aston Villa Football Club” but do not dictate that they must only be used after evening matches.

The conclusion submitted by the council’s planning department supports approval.

It reads: “It is concluded that the significant weight to be given to the applicant’s case does clearly outweigh the moderate harm to the green belt that has been identified.

“Members (councillors) will be aware that there are elements of this proposal that, had they been submitted individually, would almost certainly have been found not to be inappropriate development – i.e. the grounds maintenance building, the introduction of the mezzanine floor for the media centre and the additional flood lights.

“This adds weight to the outcome of the balance. The fact that the applicant has elected to deal with them as a comprehensive package is of value as members can assess the overall impact rather than look at the matters on a piecemeal basis.”

If councillors say yes, the decision still has to be looked at by the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Angela Rayner MP, who is also deputy prime minister. She will decide whether the matter needs to be called in.

Additional proposed facilities include a purpose-built academy to be facilitated through an extension of the current women’s provision in order to replicate the facilities currently available for the men, seeing some nearby buildings demolished to create the space.

The existing academy building will be converted into the admin and media offices but the indoor 3G pitch next to it will stay in place with another one, covered by a 15-metre dome, to be built as part of these new proposals.

A new, relocated grounds maintenance store is also in the pipeline.