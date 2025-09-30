Audiences at Royal Spa Centre in Leamington to benefit from new energy efficient LED lighting

The Royal Spa Centre has had new energy efficient LED lighting installed. (C) Mark Godfrey

New state-of-the-art lighting at The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington will improve the experience for audiences while reducing energy costs at the venue.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arts venue, owned and managed by Warwick District Council, hosts more than 95,000 visitors each year through a diverse programme of events and performances, has had all its lighting - including the specialist stage lighting - upgraded to energy efficient LED lighting.

Due to the building’s busy schedule and long hours of operation, electricity use is higher than other council buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The measures installed are expected to save 67,000 kWh of electricity per year, reducing the building’s electricity consumption by 30% and providing annual carbon savings of just under 14 tonnes, saving £17,000 per year in electricity bills.

Councillor Lowell Williams, Portfolio Holder for Decarbonisation, said: “This lighting upgrade at the Royal Spa Centre not only reduces emissions and saves money, it also provides the many visitors to the venue an improved experience with state-of-the-art lighting.

“We will continue to identify the buildings within our asset portfolio to lower energy bills and reduce carbon emissions as part of our Low Cost, Low Carbon energy programme.”

In 2011, The Royal Spa Centre underwent a £140,000 refurbishment which included retractable seating in the main auditorium, new ‘cinema-style’ seats in the studio, better disabled access and a new booking service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest updates on the Council’s Low Cost, Low Carbon energy programme can be found at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/lowcostlowcarbon

To see what is on at The Royal Spa Centre and to book tickets visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/site/index.php