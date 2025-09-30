Autumn markets returning to Leamington - with the first one featuring a petting zoo

Autumn markets will be returning to Leamington town centre. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Autumn markets will be returning to Leamington town centre.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire will be bringing back the markets, starting from this Sunday (October 5) from 10am to 5pm.

The markets will then take place every Sunday throughout October on The Parade.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire also said there will be a petting zoo the first event.

There will be up to 90 stalls featuring crafts, fresh produce and handmade gifts.

There will also be a street food area along Warwick Street offering a range of food and drinks.

Jamie Probert-Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "This October, we’re inviting the community to support local businesses and shop local, helping independent traders thrive in a vibrant and welcoming market atmosphere.

"Leamington offers plenty to explore, from charming independent shops to cosy cafes and restaurants, making it the perfect day out for visitors.

"Whether you’re looking for unique homewares, seasonal treats, or just a relaxed Sunday outing, there’s something for everyone.”

For more information, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk