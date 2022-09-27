Autumn markets returning to Leamington - with the first one taking place this weekend

Autumn markets will be returning to Leamington town centre. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Autumn markets will be returning to Leamington town centre, with the first one taking place this weekend.

The weekly events, which will also include Christmas markets closer to the time, have been organised by market operator CJ’s Events Warwickshire and Warwick District Council.

More than 80 traders will be attending the first event on the Parade on Sunday (October 2), with stalls featuring arts, crafts, local produce as well as street food.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re excited to be back working with Warwick District Council from this Sunday along the Parade for the district’s biggest seasonal market.

“October markets will host in the region of 80 traders, increasing to 100 during November and December.

“Supporting local, independent businesses is essential to us, and we’ve got a great line up of traders for visitors to explore.

"Alongside the market, every week will host some form of entertainment such as stilt walkers, alpacas, wildlife displays, a land steam train, brass bands and much more.”

On Sunday November 6, the district council will be hosting its annual light switch-on event, which will include live entertainment on a stage, a market and a fun fair.

The markets will operate every Sunday until Christmas between 10am and 5pm, excluding Sunday, November 13, when the market will be closed for Remembrance Day.