Average speed cameras on four Warwickshire roads 'could reduce accidents by nearly 50 per cent'

Average speed cameras installed along four Warwickshire roads could reduce accidents by nearly 50 per cent according to data gathered from other accident blackspots.

The technology has cost the county council more than £1million although it is hoped that the technology can be used in different locations if they are found to be ineffective at any of the chosen sites.

David Ayton-Hill, Warwickshire County Council’s assistant director for communities, explained that the four locations were selected because they featured consistently on the annually produced list of routes with a poor safety record. They have been installed on the A435 between Studley and Alcester, the A426 between its junction with the A5 and M6, the A428 through Brandon and a four-mile stretch of the A446 between the A38 and A4091 near to The Belfry.

Speaking at this week’s communities overview and scrutiny meeting, he told councillors: “This is a pilot, we want to run them for 12 months and we will be monitoring personal injury collisions to see what difference these average speed cameras are making. Anecdotal evidence says they are making a difference and the view is that speeds have reduced across those routes but we want to have that firm evidence.

“If they are seen to have had an impact then we will see about rolling them out. They are expensive pieces of kit so we have to be careful and make sure we put them in the places where they will have the biggest impact.”

A report considered by councillors explained that the average rate for collision reductions from data provided was 45 per cent.

It added: “The delivery and installation of all the average speed camera units across the listed locations is £1.2m. The revenue costs of the scheme will be covered by the annual WCC highway maintenance budget.

“It should be noted, reduction in the number of collisions at the scheme's locations will reduce the amount of maintenance required at these sites.”

Cllr Andy Crump (Con, Southam, Stockton and Napton), the portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, said: “I am on the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership. We still have far too many people killed or seriously injured on our roads and the effect on their family and friends is horrendous.

