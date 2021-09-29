Avon Valley students in Rugby served up cakes and sweet treats to their classmates and teachers

Students at The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College in Rugby served up cakes and sweet treats to their classmates and teachers as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event on Friday September 24.

To support the students in their charity venture the school received a bumper donation of sweet treats from the local Tesco superstore.

Thanks to the cakes provided by Tesco, and some of the school’s student bakers, the student led cake sale raised well over £100 for Macmillan which will be sent to the cancer support charity.

Since they began in 1990, the coffee mornings have raised over £200 million for Macmillan.