Award-winning Kenilworth-based writer releases his debut novel

Anthony Etherington will be holding an book signing at Kenilworth Book on Saturday (June 11) for his book ‘Europia’. Photo supplied

Anthony Etherington, who grew up in Coventry and is now retired and living in Kenilworth, will be holding an book signing at Kenilworth Book on Saturday (June 11) for his book ‘Europia’.

The thriller-mystery is set in a place called Caradea in Eastern Europe in spring 2030.

Although this is Anthony’s first book, he has written several short screenplays and teleplay pilots as well as three feature-length dramas – one of these, ‘Yellow Dragon and the Red Fox’, won Best Screenplay at the European Independent Film Festival and The International Film Festival of Wales in 2014.

Speaking about his book, Anthony said: “Europia was originally inspired by friends’ experiences of internet dating.

"Most made light of the challenges and risks involved, stressing the steps they took to ensure their safety.

"That said, despite some enjoyable and fun-filled encounters, few relationships that went beyond a first meeting survived more than a few months.

"I decided to set the tale in the near future in order to explore, through the main character Marta’s eyes, where we may be heading.

"Three trends, in particular, play a part in her story: technology and its impact on relationships; globalisation and its impact on family life; and the debate around the future of the EU and its impact on people’s identity and sense of belonging, their hopes and fears for the future.

"With that to contend with, it’s a good job Marta turns out to be a pretty tough individual.”