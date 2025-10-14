Award-winning Leamington dog photographer is creating calendar for charity
Mother-of-two Katy Edwards started taking top quality photographs of her beloved German Spitz, Merlin, about a year ago.
The former English teacher and finance assistant has now started her own business, Kate Emily Photography.
Earlier this year she was awarded a bronze badge in the first third of the 2025 WPE Awards – a respected international photography competition.
And more recently, in the same awards, she achieved a gold standard and came first in the pets category.
Katy is now working with the popular dog walking group Lily the Lab and Friends, which is based in Bishops Itchington.
The group raises money for the charity Dogs for Good and Katy’s 2027 calendar will be sold at the group’s annual dog show next year.
Katy’s most recent shoot for the calendar took place at Badby Woods over weekend.