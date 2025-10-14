Award-winning Leamington dog photographer is creating calendar for charity

An award-winning Leamington dog photographer is creating a fundraising calendar featuring pictures of the canine pets of the members of a popular Warwickshire walking group.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother-of-two Katy Edwards started taking top quality photographs of her beloved German Spitz, Merlin, about a year ago.

The former English teacher and finance assistant has now started her own business, Kate Emily Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year she was awarded a bronze badge in the first third of the 2025 WPE Awards – a respected international photography competition.

Katy Edwards, of Kate Emily Photography, is working with the dog walking group Lily the Lab and Friends to create a fundraising calendar for the charity Dogs For Good.

And more recently, in the same awards, she achieved a gold standard and came first in the pets category.

Katy is now working with the popular dog walking group Lily the Lab and Friends, which is based in Bishops Itchington.

The group raises money for the charity Dogs for Good and Katy’s 2027 calendar will be sold at the group’s annual dog show next year.

Katy’s most recent shoot for the calendar took place at Badby Woods over weekend.