Award-winning screenwriter and Kenilworth resident Andrew Davies meets guide dog puppy he named

Award-winning screenwriter and Kenilworth resident Andrew Davies recently met the a Guide Dog puppy he named.

On Tuesday, December 14 Andrew Davies went along to the Kenilworth Guide Dogs fundraisers' Christmas meeting.

The group announced earlier this year that Andrew Davies, who is best known for House of Cards and A Very Peculiar Practice, had chosen the name Mr Darcy for the new yellow Labrador puppy (which will be known as Darcy in training).

Andrew Davies meeting Guide Dog puppy Mr Darcy. Photo supplied

As well as meeting the person who named him, this was also the puppy's first visit to meet the group who had raised £10,000 to cover the cost of his training to become a fully fledged Guide Dog.

Andrew said he was delight to meet Mr Darcy.